Aion Market Capitalization Reaches $14.98 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and $636,433.60 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

