Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.46

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 134651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

