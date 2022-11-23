Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.46

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 134651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.
Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOD)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.