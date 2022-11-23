Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

