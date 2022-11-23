Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.
Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
Alamos Gold Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $9.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.
Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
