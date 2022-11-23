Aleph Zero Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00005101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $158.80 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 186,182,624 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

