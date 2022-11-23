Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $104.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,105,951 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,759,526 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.