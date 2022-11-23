Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.34 and last traded at $81.34. 2,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 261,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Melius started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

