ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALE. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.15. 296,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,454. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ALLETE by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

