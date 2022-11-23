AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AWF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
