Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399,721 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 335,263 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.14. 309,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,977,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

