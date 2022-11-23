AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,613 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of PTC by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PTC by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of PTC by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.70.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,861 shares of company stock worth $19,634,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

