AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 2.3 %

DOX stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.