AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $266.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.