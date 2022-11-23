AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 764.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boston Properties by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

