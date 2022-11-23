AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,849 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 215.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,899,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 170,296 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on WH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.