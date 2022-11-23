AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,385 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

