AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

