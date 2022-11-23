Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Alphatec worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alphatec by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alphatec by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alphatec by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,146,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 131,799 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Alphatec by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 174,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 114,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,595,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,279. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In related news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

