Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of 720.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 29,600 shares of company stock worth $494,426 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

