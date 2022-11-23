ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,418,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05.

