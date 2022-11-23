Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Price Performance

Alstom stock traded down €0.08 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.18 ($24.67). The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.17. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($38.13).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.