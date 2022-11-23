Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $34.21 million, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

