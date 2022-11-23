Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.25 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.