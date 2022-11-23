Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.71

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $17.04. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 88,690 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $265.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.08.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
