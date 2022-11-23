Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.71

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $17.04. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 88,690 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $265.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

