Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $1,432,560.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 59,076,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,419,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $181.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.