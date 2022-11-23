AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 790,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,567,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.13 to $1.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.74.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.
Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.