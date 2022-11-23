AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 790,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,567,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.13 to $1.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 786,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 998.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 723,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

