Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 287,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,928. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.46. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 36.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 295.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9,050.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.