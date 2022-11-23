American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in American Express by 75.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 146.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

