American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.25. 3,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

