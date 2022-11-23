Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,524. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

