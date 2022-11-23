Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.13% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

