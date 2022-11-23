ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $4.08. ANA shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 1,903 shares changing hands.
ANA Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.
About ANA
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.
