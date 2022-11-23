Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Analog Devices Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.99. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $188.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

