Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target at $68.57

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $1,742,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $76.80.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

