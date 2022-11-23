Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hiscox (HSX)

Hiscox (LON: HSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 930 ($11.00). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($10.94) to GBX 975 ($11.53). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,015 ($12.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,208 ($14.28) price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($12.36) to GBX 990 ($11.71). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.23) to GBX 925 ($10.94). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($10.41) to GBX 900 ($10.64). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,212 ($14.33) to GBX 1,208 ($14.28). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HSX traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 995.80 ($11.77). The stock had a trading volume of 400,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,530. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,263.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 916.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 917.17. Hiscox Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,014 ($11.99).

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,506.50).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

