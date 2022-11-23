ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Trimmed by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ANSYS by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.20. 1,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,565. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.17 and a 200 day moving average of $245.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

