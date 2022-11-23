Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AON by 67.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,335 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $303.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.58 and a 200-day moving average of $278.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

