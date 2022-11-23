Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 49,576 shares.The stock last traded at $37.30 and had previously closed at $36.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Argan Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a market cap of $517.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.11 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Argan by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

