Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) PT Lowered to $2.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ARDS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.41.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
