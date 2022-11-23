Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) PT Lowered to $2.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

