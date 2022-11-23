Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Boosted by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.57. 12,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,242. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,476 shares of company stock worth $8,515,503 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.