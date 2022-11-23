Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $42.96 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006017 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004841 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,692,342 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

