Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.91

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.91 and traded as low as $18.60. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 4,351 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. CM Management LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

