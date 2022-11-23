Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.05

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.05 and traded as low as C$9.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 311,563 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AX.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.22.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other news, Director Salim Manji bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,492.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,337,525 shares in the company, valued at C$21,735,476.21. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $49,959.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading

