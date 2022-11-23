Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,022 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.66% of nVent Electric worth $86,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 474,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile



nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

