Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.81% of Bill.com worth $93,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,427 shares of company stock worth $27,104,542 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Stock Up 3.3 %

BILL opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $308.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.