Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $114.84 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,193 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of CNH Industrial worth $114,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after buying an additional 2,915,502 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,016,000 after buying an additional 2,076,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,450,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,528,000 after buying an additional 371,447 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CNHI. StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

