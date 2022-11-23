Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $90,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

