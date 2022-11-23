Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,393 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.83% of Novanta worth $122,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.67.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,847,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

