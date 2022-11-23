Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,212 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.86% of Liberty Global worth $198,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.9 %

LBTYK stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,162 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.