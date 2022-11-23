Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,212 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.86% of Liberty Global worth $198,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
LBTYK stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,162 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
