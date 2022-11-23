Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 210,348 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 210,348 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.96% of Trimble worth $138,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble Stock Performance

About Trimble

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

