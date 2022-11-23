Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 22,488 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,488 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Agilent Technologies worth $181,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 473,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,634 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,782,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

